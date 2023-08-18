SANFORD — Michael Howard Coldren, 54, of Sanford, passed suddenly at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Born in Los Angeles, California on May 17, 1969, he was the son of Norman Howard and Nancy Faye Oldham Coldren. Michael grew up between Arroyo Grande, California and Sanford, North Carolina graduating high school in California in 1987.
He was an all-star athlete, lettering in football and wrestling. He helped his team win the CIF Championship his senior year. Michael was hardworking and started his career soon after high school. He owned his own sign shop, “Signs Of Progress” in Arroyo Grande and brought the business with him when he returned to Sanford in 2002.
He soon met, and fell in love with Patricia Logan and the two married on May 25, 2008 after a tender and creative proposal. He joined his brother in construction and the two ran “Coldren Brothers Construction”. Michael was always creative and artistic. He would surprise people with generous gifts and was always so thoughtful of others. He had an eye for detail, to the point of perfection.
Michael was the loving husband of Patricia Logan Coldren. He was the caring father to his son, Mason Logan Coldren. He is also survived by his brothers, Ray Coldren and wife Tammy,and Ken Coldren and wife April Stephenson. He was the uncle of “the Twins” Courtney Coldren and Cassidy Poe and husband, Dawson, Deirdre Stephenson and Evans Stephenson and wife, Haley. Michael leaves behind his mother and father-in-law, Bill and Gail Logan and his brother-in-law, Daniel Logan.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1313 Cool Springs Rd., Sanford on Monday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church prior to the ceremony from 1-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Ataxia Foundation in Michael’s memory.
Services are entrusted to Miller Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
