SANFORD — Mildred Rosser Cotten, 93, of Sanford, peacefully passed away Sunday July 9, 2023.
Born in Harnett County, Mildred was a daughter of Lewis Rosser and Willie Davis Rosser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Russell Cotten, sister, Louise Cameron, brother, Lewis Rosser Jr and a grandson, Kevin Cotten. Mrs. Cotten was a longtime member of Cool Springs Baptist Church and worked at Mann’s Drug Store for many years.
Mrs. Cotten is survived by her daughter, Donna Cooper (Danny) of Pittsboro; sons, Mike Cotten (Barbara) of Sanford and Dan Cotten (Joan) of Wilson; grandchildren, Jason Cotten (Kristie), Tara Lane (Scott), Stephanie Cotten, Austin Gamble (Mark) and Jordan Thomas (Abby); great grandchildren, Tyler Cotten, Luke Cotten, Morgan Layne, Thomas Lane, Graylan Gamble, Stella Gamble, Siann White and Kenley Scott; sister, Helen Rogers of Sanford and brother, Melvin Rosser (Angeline) of Broadway.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cool Springs Baptist Church.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will greet friends Wednesday at 10 a.m. before the funeral service.
Memorial donations can be made to Cool Springs Baptist Church, 1313 Cool Springs Rd., Sanford, NC 27330.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
