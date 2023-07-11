SANFORD — Mildred Rosser Cotten, 93, of Sanford, peacefully passed away Sunday July 9, 2023.

Born in Harnett County, Mildred was a daughter of Lewis Rosser and Willie Davis Rosser. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Russell Cotten, sister, Louise Cameron, brother, Lewis Rosser Jr and a grandson, Kevin Cotten. Mrs. Cotten was a longtime member of Cool Springs Baptist Church and worked at Mann’s Drug Store for many years.