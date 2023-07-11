SANFORD — A graveside service for Mildred Turlington Watson, 89, of Sanford, who died June 30, was Saturday at Shallow Well Cemetery with The Rev. Tim Gore officiating. Tanya Sykes sang two solos.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
SANFORD — A graveside service for Mildred Turlington Watson, 89, of Sanford, who died June 30, was Saturday at Shallow Well Cemetery with The Rev. Tim Gore officiating. Tanya Sykes sang two solos.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.