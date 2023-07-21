PITTSBORO — Milee Baldwin Shaw, 84, of Pittsboro, entered eternal rest at Piedmont Medical Center on Monday, July 17, 2023.
Milee was born the seventh of eight children to Besty Farrington Baldwin and Tom Baldwin on June 10, 1939.
Milee received her education in the Orange County School System. At an early age, the family relocated to Chatham County, where she joined Hamlet Chapel Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. She retired from UNC Facilities Services as a resident housekeeping supervisor after 26 years of service.
Left to cherish warm and precious memories of Milee are her two daughters, Frances Baldwin of Pittsboro and Robin Denny (Maya) of Indian Land, South Carolina; one grandchild, Stefun Baldwin of Pittsboro; one sister, Martha Atwater of Chapel Hill and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and special friends.
A viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 at Knotts Funeral Home, 50 Masonic St., Pittsboro. A second viewing will be 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 23, also at Knotts Funeral Home in Pittsboro. The funeral home requests all attendees to please wear a face covering.
A funeral service is noon Monday, July 24 at Hamlet Chapel CME Church, 2855 Hamlet Chapel Church Rd., Pittsboro. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
