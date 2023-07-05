SANFORD — Milton Lewis Baxter, 82, of Sanford, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, June 26, 2023, at his home.
Milton Baxter was a loving husband, father, son, uncle and an amusing friend.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 4:28 pm
He was born on Sept. 20, 1940, in Canton, North Carolina son of Juanita Baxter.
He graduated from Reynolds High School shortly afterwards he enlisted in the United States Army. In 2007, Milton celebrated 32 years of work service by retiring and telling his employer “He’s gone fishing.”
Life’s journey has a way of moving forward and blessings appear during your walk on Earth. He met the love of his life, Etha Mae Alexander and on November 5th, 2010, they became husband and wife. Milton will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Milton is survived by his wife, Etha Alexander Baxter, son, Milton L Baxter, Jr.; sister, Marsha Bryson; brothers, Winford Bryson and Dennis Bryson; stepdaughters, Tsahi Alexander-Holmes and Theodosha Alexander; grandchildren, Londy Baxter,Tulani Alexander, Ashanti Harris and Kamaal Alexander; a great grandchild, Judeah Allen and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, July 7 at St Paul AME Zion, 550 Cumnock Rd., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
