SANFORD — Minnie Mae Spivey Spencer, 82, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.
Mrs. Spencer was born in Lee County, a daughter of James Madison Spivey and Martha Lee Shields Spivey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis R Spencer; a son, Michael Kevin Spencer and siblings, Ruby S Seagroves, JW Spivey and David Leon Spivey. Minnie was a 1959 graduate of Greenwood School; she dedicated her life to her children and disabled children at the TLC Home where she worked. She was also a home health aid for many years.
