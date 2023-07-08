Setbacks are something Vincent Ingram is familiar with but it hasn’t stopped him; it has empowered him and now he wants to bring that kind of power on the catwalk.
Fashion designers, models and others will be highlighting what they do through an “empowerment fashion show” entitled “What’s Meant to Be.” It will take place at 3 p.m. July 29 at the Mann Center, 507 N. Steele St.
His inspiration behind this event comes from how he has lived his life as an entrepreneur, community activist and injuries he had to work through from an automobile accident in 2020. He said once he recovered from his injuries he decided that he would not let life limit his aspirations.
He said the title of the event is all about empowering yourself to be yourself no matter what.
“It’s about accepting who you are and where you are and where you are at,” he said. “You can’t change the little things so work from where you are.”
So for the second year the Sanford native will be bringing fashion models and designers to his event to show off their creations. Along with plenty of attitude the models will come in all shapes, sizes and ages.
Tailor-Made by Tae, will be in attendance representing clothes designed by 7 year-old Taelynn Ballard.
She runs the modeling and clothing design organization with her mother, Sina Bradley. They will be traveling from Fayetteville to take part in the event along with their entourage of young models ranging in age from four to 18 years of age.
“I’m excited,” said Ballard, “We wanted to be able to support the event. I’m excited to bring the kids to a platform that is normally seen by adults.”
Bradley said since her daughter was three she has been drawn to fashion modeling.
“A lot of this is her idea,” she said. “She colors her own designs and recreates the outfits. She’s been modeling since the age of three.”
Along with fashion being highlighted there will be live entertainment and plenty of food vendors and other vendors selling items.
“Vendors will start selling inside (the center) at 2 p.m. and we are running on for the rest of the day,” he said.
“We will have live speakers, live performances, dancers, models from Raleight Durham coming down,” he said. “It’s going to be really good.”
This is the second year Ingram has put together an event like this and does it to empower the community.
“I definitely believe when you feel better about yourself you make better decisions, making the right choices for yourself,” he said.
Ingram said this will continue to be an annual event.
“It’s going to get bigger and bigger,” he said. “It’s going to be a great experience.”
Tickets are $15 and the event is sponsored by SBJ Trucking and Ace of Fades Barbershop.
For more information visit Vincent Ingram’s Facebook page.
