Setbacks are something Vincent Ingram is familiar with but it hasn’t stopped him; it has empowered him and now he wants to bring that kind of power on the catwalk.

Fashion designers, models and others will be highlighting what they do through an “empowerment fashion show” entitled “What’s Meant to Be.” It will take place at 3 p.m. July 29 at the Mann Center, 507 N. Steele St.