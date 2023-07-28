Despite being on the auction block, those in charge of a local movie theater believe the show is going to go on.
Spring Lane Cinemas, 1351 Plaza Boulevard, was recently issued a tax foreclosure notice for failure to pay $450,000 in back property taxes to the county. As a result the 35,000 square foot property owned by Firstrun LLC out of Wisconsin, was put up for auction in hopes that the county could recoup the tax money through the sale.
Attorney Eddie S. Winstead III, who is overseeing the process on behalf of the county, said a bid to purchase the property has been made. He could not say more about the company that made the bid but their bid was significantly more than the current amount required to pay off the taxes.
Since the sale was advertised in the July 8 edition of The Sanford Herald, Winstead said so far they’ve only received the initial bid for purchase. He added others can put in bids for the property but have until Monday to do so.
Until then it’s a waiting game, but Jared Campbell, general manager of the Spring Lane Cinemas, said the company that made the initial bid is not looking to shut the movie theater down.
“Spring Lane is here to stay,” he said. “The people that bought it are on our side. They want to keep it as a movie theater.”
Campbell, who has worked at the movie theater for 12 years, said the new owners plan to renovate and update the location with new seats, new laser projectors and a new air conditioning unit.
Lori Williams, 51, of Sanford who had just finished watching a movie at the theater Thursday with her two grandsons and their friend, said she believes the movie theater plays an important part in the community.
“It will impact a lot of people because it’s one of the few things to do in Sanford,” she said.
Campbell said residents should not fear and also believes the theater is an important part of the community.
“Sanford needs a theater,” he said. “There’s nothing else to do in this town. What can anyone else do but come here and enjoy a movie?”
Attempts were made to contact Firstrun LLC about the property being purchased but were unsuccessful.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.