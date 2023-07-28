Despite being on the auction block, those in charge of a local movie theater believe the show is going to go on.

Spring Lane Cinemas, 1351 Plaza Boulevard, was recently issued a tax foreclosure notice for failure to pay $450,000 in back property taxes to the county. As a result the 35,000 square foot property owned by Firstrun LLC out of Wisconsin, was put up for auction in hopes that the county could recoup the tax money through the sale.