PINEHURST — First Health Moore Regional Hospital, including its Hoke and Richmond campuses, has again been recognized as one of the top hospitals in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report.
Moore Regional is ranked 5th in the annual Best Hospitals recognition and also received high-performing marks in several procedures and conditions.
The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in its 34th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or for common elective procedures.
“We are immensely proud and honored to be ranked among the top five hospitals in the state,” said Jonathan Davis, MPH, FACHE, FirstHealth chief operating officer and president of Moore Regional Hospital. “This achievement is a testament to the dedication and unwavering commitment of our exceptional employees, providers and volunteers who consistently deliver top-ranked care to our patients and families. Their hard work and tireless efforts make this recognition possible, and we extend our deepest gratitude to each and every one of them.”
Best Hospitals evaluates hospitals in more than 30 medical and surgical services, with the objective of providing patients with data-driven decision tools. To keep pace with consumers’ needs and the ever-evolving landscape of health care, several refinements are reflected in the 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings.
These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, a reduced weight on expert opinion and more. Hospital profiles on USNews.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.
Moore Regional Hospital received high performing ratings for back surgery; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); colon cancer surgery; diabetes; heart attack; heart bypass surgery; heart failure; hip and knee replacement; kidney failure; leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma; maternity care; prostate cancer surgery and stroke.
As departments of the hospital, both Moore Regional’s Richmond and Hoke campuses are also included in the ranking.
