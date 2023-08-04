SANNWS-08-04-23 FIRSTHEALTH RATING 1.jpg

FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital was recently recognized as one of the top hospitals in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report.

 Photo by Eddie Harris

PINEHURST — First Health Moore Regional Hospital, including its Hoke and Richmond campuses, has again been recognized as one of the top hospitals in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report.

Moore Regional is ranked 5th in the annual Best Hospitals recognition and also received high-performing marks in several procedures and conditions.