Lee Christian football took its lumps again in week two, as the Falcons’ second official football game in school history resulted in a 54-6 loss to visiting Father Capodanno.
The good news is that a couple of games are upcoming in which the Falcons, who entered 2023 with very little experience playing football, have a chance to be more competitive. The first two games, against Hobgood Charter and Capodanno, were facing teams in their 50th and third year of football, respectively, and both had many more experienced players than Lee does.
Nevertheless, there were some highlights for the Falcons, who once again had a strong following for their second week of football Fridays. Patrick Grant had the first interception in the history of Falcon football, and Micaiah Britton threw a touchdown pass to Rob Feaster. The reception was the first career touchdown for Feaster, a senior who had played football in middle school but had not had the chance to play in high school until Lee added a team this season.
Lee’s next game is this Friday at home against St. David’s, an Episcopal school in Raleigh that is relaunching its program after not playing football in 2022. St. David’s has a long history in the sport, including winning the NCISAA 8-man state title in 2006 with an 11-0 season, but the Warriors fell to 1-7 in 2021 and then didn’t play at all last year. They are back this fall with a 16-man team and will be opening their season at Lee.
