Lee Christian football took its lumps again in week two, as the Falcons’ second official football game in school history resulted in a 54-6 loss to visiting Father Capodanno.

The good news is that a couple of games are upcoming in which the Falcons, who entered 2023 with very little experience playing football, have a chance to be more competitive. The first two games, against Hobgood Charter and Capodanno, were facing teams in their 50th and third year of football, respectively, and both had many more experienced players than Lee does.