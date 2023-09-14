Motorcycles of any make and model are encouraged to put rubber to the road in an effort to help someone in need.

Once again, Souls Of Service, Public Service Motorcycle Club will be taking their motorcycles on a Poker Run in support of a Sanford woman who is battling stage four cancer. They are asking motorcycle riders to meet at Honda Suzuki of Sanford, 3128 Horner Blvd., on Sept. 30 to participate in their Hope on Wheels Poker Run for Barbara Johnson. The event will start at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m.