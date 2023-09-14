Motorcycles of any make and model are encouraged to put rubber to the road in an effort to help someone in need.
Once again, Souls Of Service, Public Service Motorcycle Club will be taking their motorcycles on a Poker Run in support of a Sanford woman who is battling stage four cancer. They are asking motorcycle riders to meet at Honda Suzuki of Sanford, 3128 Horner Blvd., on Sept. 30 to participate in their Hope on Wheels Poker Run for Barbara Johnson. The event will start at 8 a.m. and the ride will begin at 10 a.m.
Thomas Miller, president of the motorcycle club, said there will be a $20 fee per motorcycle to participate in the ride. Prior to, and after the ride there will be food vendors, music and raffles.
Miller said all of the money they raise from the event will go to Johnson. This is not their first fundraising ride, with over 100 motorcyclists participating in the club’s events.
Miller said the focus of this event is clear.
“It’s about Barbara,” he said. “Our group is a small community-based motorcycle group.”
Johnson, 57, said in 2022 she was diagnosed with colon cancer, which unfortunately has spread to her lungs.
“It’s been a little rough,” she said. “There are a lot of bad days because the chemo (chemotherapy) makes me sick.”
“I was told that I would never go into remission,” she said. “I’m an indefinite patient. I will be taking chemo until it doesn’t work anymore.”
But Johnson said she has faith that a higher power will bring her through.
“I believe in my miracle,” she said. “I believe in God’s healing touch.”
Meanwhile, the fight for survival has become expensive.
Chemotherapy treatments for Johnson have become the norm to keep her cancer at bay. She and her husband, Larry, 58, have had to cut back on spending to cover hospital costs and he has not been able to work as much as he used to to take care of his wife.
“I have insurance, but it doesn’t cover a lot of the bills,” he said. “There’s a percentage that it doesn’t cover. We’re trying to catch up on a payment plan.”
“We’re holding our own,” he said. “We had to move from our home to an apartment. We’re trying but it gets overwhelming.”
Miller said the Johnson’s issue was brought to the club’s attention by a member. They’ve done several fundraisers like this for people in the past and so this one, like others, was put to a vote.
“We voted on it and it was approved by the majority of the club,” he said.
He said that’s when the planning process begins.
The Johnson’s are grateful for whatever they club can do for them.
“We’re very surprised and very grateful,” Larry Johnson said. “They reached out to us.”
His wife felt the same way.
“I’m very honored and humbled,” she said. “We’re the ones who help others. I’m not used to that. When we go to church we donate to Family Promise (support for the homeless) then all of the sudden we need help.”
Miller said that’s what their motorcycle club is all about, but they are just a part of it.
“Everything we do goes to somebody else,” he said. “Everything we raise goes out. We don’t keep anything. We want to give the families as much as we can.
He said the community plays a big part in their mission to help people like the Johnsons.
“We are just the tool that brings everybody together,” he said. “We’re blessed to have a wonderful community of people that come together. This is about the community and Barbara”
For more information about the event call 919-721-5599.
