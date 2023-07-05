CAMERON — At times an hour wait in the intense heat on July 4 did not deter hundreds of motorists from taking advantage of a deal.
Sheetz, a national gas and convenience store chain, lowered its gas prices at midnight Tuesday to $1.776 a gallon in honor of the nation’s birthday at all of their locations. The date, July 4, 1776, is when the Declaration of Independence was signed.
While a Sheetz location on South Horner Boulevard in Sanford is currently under construction, at a Sheetz in nearby Harnett County there were lines of cars, trucks and SUVs waiting to take advantage of the discounted price.
Drivers used every access point to the gas station’s property, located at 55 Pine St., Lillington, to get gas.
“You can’t beat the price,” said Kay Davis, 70, of Lillington. “It’s worth the wait.”
She heard about the deal on Facebook along with Sharon Ledbetter, 44, who also lives in Lillington.
Ledbetter said she waited about an hour and looked at the discount as a blessing.
“You can fill up your car for $20 or less, especially when the economy is so up and down,” she said. “I haven’t seen prices like this in years. We (family) should be good for this week.”
Earl Spellman, 45, of Spring Lake waited about 45 minutes to reach the pump to fill up his vehicle.
“I heard about it on the radio and I figured I would come out and take advantage of the opportunity,” he said.
This was the second trip for Steven McIver, 62, of Sanford. He had filled up his other vehicle at another Sheetz earlier that day..
“I’ve been waiting 30 minutes or better,” he said. “Somebody texted me this morning about it and I couldn’t pass up this opportunity. It’s too hot to do anything else.”
Melinda Sugarick, 48, of Erwin said discounts like this should happen more often.
“If they can make the price this low on one day they can do it on other days,” she said. “They should give people a break. Don’t (price) gouge people because you can.”
The discounted price ended at the end of the day or when gas supplies ran out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.