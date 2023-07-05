SANNWS-07-05-23 SHEETZ 1

Hundreds of cars waited in line on July 4 in Cameron to take advantage of major discount on gas. On that day only Sheetz stores were charging $1.776 a gallon for gas.

 David Pollard | The Sanford Herald

CAMERON — At times an hour wait in the intense heat on July 4 did not deter hundreds of motorists from taking advantage of a deal.

Sheetz, a national gas and convenience store chain, lowered its gas prices at midnight Tuesday to $1.776 a gallon in honor of the nation’s birthday at all of their locations. The date, July 4, 1776, is when the Declaration of Independence was signed.