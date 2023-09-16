The location for the city’s fall concert series returned home Thursday evening without skipping a beat.
Downtown Sanford, Inc.’s Downtown Alive!, a series of live music performances, was supposed to take place at Horner Square parking lot due to renovations planned for the depot building in Depot Park. However, the timeline to renovate the building has been delayed so on Thursday evening Depot Park was packed with concert goers.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc., which organized the fall concert series, said despite the change everyone seemed to enjoy listening to The Magic Pipers.
“They are a good party band and the weather is perfect,” Laudate said.
The Magic Pipers are a cover band that plays everything from R&B to Rock N Roll from the 70s 80s and 90s. During their performance it got people from the audience, young and old, on their feet dancing to the music.
The Captain and the Keels, a cover band that performs smooth “West Coast” rock music, will be performing at The Depot on Sept. 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.