Communities along the S-Line rail corridor in central North Carolina, including Sanford, now have plans and strategies to prepare for Transit Oriented Development, thanks to a study released this week by the N. C. Department of Transportation.

According to the NCDOT, Transit Oriented Development (TOD) creates compact development with a mix of housing, office space, retail, civic spaces, and neighborhood amenities near a mobility hub that brings together in one location public transit, ride-sharing services and other modes of travel.