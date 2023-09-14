SANNWS-09-14-23 NASH CONSTRUCTION 1

Traffic will have a new pattern for about a week on Nash Street while utility construction work is done.

 Mark Rogers | The Sanford Herald

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is performing utility construction work on Nash Street that will affect traffic in the area for the next week.

How it will work: NCDOT will narrow Nash Street to one lane at the Main Street/Broadway Road/NC 42 intersection during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will not be allowed to enter Nash Street at the intersection, though it will be allowed to exit. A flagger will be present to ensure driver and pedestrian safety.