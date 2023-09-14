The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) is performing utility construction work on Nash Street that will affect traffic in the area for the next week.
How it will work: NCDOT will narrow Nash Street to one lane at the Main Street/Broadway Road/NC 42 intersection during the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will not be allowed to enter Nash Street at the intersection, though it will be allowed to exit. A flagger will be present to ensure driver and pedestrian safety.
Because of the construction at the Main Street/Broadway Road/NC 42 intersection, traffic entering and exiting Nash Street from the Bragg Street intersection is expected to increase. Drivers are encouraged to utilize the Hwy 421 Bypass via Kelly Drive to minimize the traffic impact.
Work is expected to last through Sept. 23. Note that schedule is subject to change based on weather and construction timing.
All drivers are asked to be alert and patient when traveling on Nash Street during this process.
For more information, contact NCDOT-Lee County at 919-579-5270.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.