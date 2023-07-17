SANFORD — Ned Olen Lankford, 83, of Sanford, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Moore County on July 2, 1940, to Porter Lankford and Julia Ann Tucker Lankford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Porter Lankford. Ned is survived by his loving wife, Betty “Jackie” Denny Lankford; son, Anthony “Tony” Ned Lankford; daughter, Tammy Sue Lankford of Winston-Salem; sister, Judy Cole of Carthage and brother, Steve Lankford of Carthage.