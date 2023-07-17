SANFORD — Ned Olen Lankford, 83, of Sanford, passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Moore County on July 2, 1940, to Porter Lankford and Julia Ann Tucker Lankford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Porter Lankford. Ned is survived by his loving wife, Betty “Jackie” Denny Lankford; son, Anthony “Tony” Ned Lankford; daughter, Tammy Sue Lankford of Winston-Salem; sister, Judy Cole of Carthage and brother, Steve Lankford of Carthage.
Ned began his career with CP&L in communications. He worked and studied hard to become an engineer with CP&L which became Duke Progress Energy. For over 40 years he did genealogy and also loved to travel to great places with his wife, Jackie. He also enjoyed being on his tractor, mowing grass.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19 from 10 to 11 a.m. in the sanctuary of Rocky Fork Christian Church with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice but Ned liked donating to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, www.stjude.org.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
