SANFORD — Neoma Hall Swart, 90, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

She was born in Leachville, Arkansas to Edward Hall and Vera Galloway Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Kenneth Swart; daughter, Linda Swart and siblings, Marilyn Cronin, Willard Hall, Roy Hall and Jimmy Hall. Neoma enjoyed yard sales and eating out. She was a kind soul who always saw the good in everyone.