SANFORD — Neoma Hall Swart, 90, of Sanford, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
She was born in Leachville, Arkansas to Edward Hall and Vera Galloway Hall. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Kenneth Swart; daughter, Linda Swart and siblings, Marilyn Cronin, Willard Hall, Roy Hall and Jimmy Hall. Neoma enjoyed yard sales and eating out. She was a kind soul who always saw the good in everyone.
Mrs. Swart is survived by her son, Randy Swart (Linda) of California; daughters, Donna Richardson (James) of Sanford and Debra Guest (Doug) of Coats; sisters, Syble Aspinwall (Butch), Shirley Hall and Lois Smith (Steve) all of California; sisters-in-law, Wanda Hall and Shirley Hall; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 10 at Harnett Memorial Park in Lillington with The Rev. Larry Henderson officiating.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.