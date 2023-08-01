The Sanford Parks Department is hosting a fun event on Aug. 11 — Neon Night @ Depot Park.
Neon Night includes a neon dance party under a tent filled with party lights and live music from a DJ. Pop Heaven and Simplee Boba will be on hand for light refreshment purchases and there will be a nearby VIP section for parents to enjoy with drinks available for purchase from Hugger Mugger.
Other activities include a neon face painting artist, a selfie station on stage, two gaming trailers and organizers will be giving out glow sticks and other fun items.
The dance starts at 7:30 p.m. in Depot Park and there will be a glow foam party beginning at 8:30 p.m.
Organizers say the event is a fun way for the community and students to end summer break — as the traditional school calendar begins on Aug. 14.
Admission is free. For more information, follow the City of Sanford Parks Department on Facebook.
