A proclamation was given out along with the pinning of a new city employee at the beginning of Tuesday’s Sanford City Council meeting.
Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon read a proclamation acknowledging Sept. 15 to Oct, 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in the city. The proclamation also acknowledged the positive impact, past and present, the hispanic community has had on Sanford and the community at-large.
Salmon presented the proclamation to Hannia Benitez, deputy director of The Hispanic Liaison’s Lee County’s office. The organization. The Hispanic Liaison is a non-profit organization founded in 1995 to address the unique needs of the Hispanic community.
Salmon said what took place was a “historic moment” for the city and the city’s Hispanic community. Benitez expressed the same views while speaking during the meeting after receiving the proclamation.
“We’re very excited,” she said. “This is a very historic moment in our community, recognizing the contributions Hispanics have made to the Sanford community.”
She added that during Hispanic History Month The Hispanic Liaison plans to highlight their culture and traditions through various events in Lee and Chatham counties.
Afterwards a new addition to the Sanford Fire Department was officially recognized by the board.
Ronnie Page, former assistant chief of North Chatham Volunteer Fire Department (NCVFD), was officially sworn in as the city’s new Battalion Chief of Training and Standards. Surrounded by family, his 5 year-old daughter, Bryden, holding The Bible, Page recited his oath of office at the board meeting. The council chambers were primarily filled with Sanford firefighters in their dress uniforms.
Page, 46, worked himself up the ranks of the NCVFD. He was a member of the department for 23 years, 10 of which as assistant. He officially hired by the Sanford Fired Department in May.
He feels great about his new job.
“I grew up around this area and it definitely feels like home,” he said. “There are a lot of opportunities coming to this area and I’m glad to be a part of it.”
A big part of his job will be organizing and implementing the training new and current firefighters will need to know to do their job correctly. His annual salary will be around $82,000.
Sanford Fire Chief Matthew Arnold said Page is the right person for the job.
“This is a real big get for us; someone with his experience and dedication,” he said. “We are blessed to have him here.”
He said Page will fit an important role in the fire department as the city grows and the addition of another fire station.
“It was very important to fill the role early and we needed to fill it with the right person and he is definitely the right person for the job,” he said.
“We’re incredibly pleased to have him here,” said Wyhof after the board meeting.
Still, his former employer says the door is always open if he wants to come back.
“He’s an outstanding young man and has worked hard to get where he is,” said NCVFD Chief John Strowd. “He is an excellent trainer and works well with new firefighters.”
“We were surprised that he was leaving but when they (Sanford) came out with the job offer that was just up Ronnie’s line,” he said. “He will be a very good asset to the Sanford Fire Department.”
