Weather permitting, at 6 p.m. Friday evening, athletes representing Lee Christian School will clash with players from another high school team for the first time ever.

Roughly a year ago, the Falcons decided they would join the ranks of the North Carolina high schools offering football, and announced they would be starting a program to begin play in the fall of 2023. Tonight, the inaugural LCS football team plans to host Father Capodanno for the school’s first interscholastic scrimmage. Lee will then host Hobgood Charter next Friday for its first official game.