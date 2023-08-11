Weather permitting, at 6 p.m. Friday evening, athletes representing Lee Christian School will clash with players from another high school team for the first time ever.
Roughly a year ago, the Falcons decided they would join the ranks of the North Carolina high schools offering football, and announced they would be starting a program to begin play in the fall of 2023. Tonight, the inaugural LCS football team plans to host Father Capodanno for the school’s first interscholastic scrimmage. Lee will then host Hobgood Charter next Friday for its first official game.
“The other day, I was talking with Mr. Ricabal, our head of school, and he felt like there were a lot of people, who had been saying “Like, are we really gonna play football? Is it really gonna happen?”, recalled head coach Sam Spencer, who was an assistant at Southern Lee last year. “It’s been a challenge of getting it started and getting people to actually believe that it’s gonna happen. It’s brand new here.”
Lee Christian is the first high school in Lee County to add football since Southern Lee opened its doors nearly two decades ago. Neither Grace Christian nor either of the county’s two charter schools offer the sport. The Falcons, like many other small schools in North Carolina that play football, will begin their gridiron era playing 8-man football.
For those who have never watched 8-man football, the gameplay is similar to that of traditional 11-man, but teams typically have two fewer linemen and one fewer back or receiver. It can be played on a regulation field, but 8-man teams may use a field as narrow as 40 yards wide, rather than the 53 1/3 feet of traditional football. The rules also provide for a field of either 80 or 100 yards in length, depending on what the team wishes. Because there are fewer players on the field, the game tends to be more wide-open and higher-scoring than in traditional football, but is still recognizable as being football.
“Our long term plan is to play 11-man football,” said Spencer. “But they felt like it was a good idea to start with an 8-man team, and I think that was the right decision.”
Spencer and assistant coach Rick Willoughby, who joined him in moving over from Southern Lee, had never worked with 8-man football before, but found that the transition was relatively simple.
“There will be a learning curve, but it’s still football at the end of the day,” said Spencer. “It’s still blocking and tackling. “When I got the job, I just sat down one night at home with my notepad and started scribbling up some Xs and Os stuff similar to what we were doing at Southern Lee.
“I was like, ‘man, a lot of this stuff translates,’ (and) you can run a lot of the same stuff scheme wise in 8-man as you do in 11-man. I’ve done my homework, and done quite a bit of study in 8-man football and reached out to some other coaches who have a lot of experience with 8-man football and kind of picked their brains a little bit on what I can expect.”
The Falcons will play on what has been the school’s soccer field. The field will be 100 yards, the same as a regulation 11-man field, but they have decided to reduce the width to 43 1/3 yards, 10 yards less than in 11-man. Lee will still play soccer there, but football goalposts are now installed as well, the same as at Lee County or Southern Lee.
In preseason, Spencer and Willoughby were working with 14 players, who had been through summer drills and official practices. Most had never played football before, or hadn’t since being in youth leagues or middle school. Senior Rob Feaster, who will start on both the offensive and defensive lines, is probably the Falcons’ most experienced player. After moving on from Western Harnett Middle School, he chose Lee Christian and it didn’t offer football.
“He’s been here since he’s been in the ninth grade and there’s been no football,” Spencer said. “So he’s been out of it for about three years now.”
He’s not the only senior who decided to come out and experience high school football.
“Todd Gatten will also be a senior for us,” said Spencer. “We’ll rely heavily on him on both sides of the ball and as one of our primary ball-carriers. I think Coach Willoughby will probably have him at middle linebacker.”
A number of other Falcons are learning the game but have potential. The coaches have been impressed with freshman Noah Barber, sophomore Caiden Brower, and junior Levi Ricabal.
Other members of the inaugural Lee Christian football team include freshmen Micaiah Britton, Jamison Brower, Sam Benedict, Brayden Johnson, Riley Boles, and Wyatt Woodward; juniors Triton Gaster and Parker Deese. Woodward will play on both the offensive and defensive lines, but some of the other positions are not set yet.
Lee Christian will be both young and inexperienced, but many of the schools on its schedule don’t have much more experience. Willoughby, who worked with Spencer when the latter was head coach at Jordan-Matthews High School and also spent last year at Southern, will handle the defense, and the Falcons will be relying heavily on that side of the ball in their first season. An inexperienced player can learn the fundamentals of defense quicker than they can offense, so Lee Christian will focus on the defense first.
“I already told him, ‘you’re carrying the water this year,’ ” said Spencer.
“My biggest challenge is figuring out how I’m going to rest our two-way starters,” he said. “My belief is that they have to stay on the field for defense and we got to find ways to rest them on offense and special teams.
“I have a lot of experience with working with low numbers, and I think that is one reason they hired me.”
Although Lee will not have a middle school or JV program this season, there is a lot of interest in those classes in football, and the school intends to build a feeder system for football in the years to follow.
Lee, which is not a member of any conference for football since the Mid-Carolina doesn’t offer the sport, has an unusual eight-game slate that begins with four home games and ends with four away games. One opponent, Howard Charter, is like Lee a first-year program. Father Capodanno, who the Falcons play twice in addition to scrimmaging them, is in its second season of football. Lee also plays Hobgood Charter twice. The Raiders are one of the state’s oldest 8-man teams, playing since the 1970s when they were a private academy.
The Sanford Herald will cover Lee Christian football this fall. The complete schedule is as follows:
Aug. 18 Hobgood, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 Father Capodanno. 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 St. David’s, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16 Howard (Homecoming, note game is on a Saturday), 2 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Father Capodanno, 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 at Hobgood (Saturday game), 2 p.m.
Oct. 20 at Brunswick Academy (Va.), 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 at John Paul II Catholic, 7 p.m.
