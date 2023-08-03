Another homemade film using Sanford as its backdrop will make its way to the silver screen this weekend.
Rosemary and Sage Turn Back Thyme, an action packed grass roots film will be debuted at Spring Lane Cinemas, 1351 Plaza Blvd., tomorrow evening. The movie is the sequel installment of the first Rosemary and Sage Race Against Thyme movie presented at the cinema last year.
The movie brings the two main characters, Rosemary, a detective in North Carolina and Sage, an FBI agent, back together to solve a series of murders that took place in 1989. This movie and others were written and directed by Jared Campbell, the general manager of Spring Lane Cinema, where he has shown other movies like this.
“It’s the story of two cops from the first film,” he said. “The mayor in the film is a horrible person. He thinks he can win this reelection if they can solve this old murder. Things are going to go crazy trying to find the killer.”
Campbell is a big fan of horror films and describes this movie as an action horror comedy.
“Horror is my favorite genre,” he said. “My Saint. Patrick’s Day horror film in 2012 is my biggest success.”
He said those who liked that movie should come out to see this one because they are connected and will surprise moviegoers who have seen Saint Patrick’s Day. Campbell said those not familiar with his movies can watch them for free online.
Since 2011 Campbell has been able to show his movies at the theater where he works, but it hasn’t been easy. The funds to produce the movies often come out of his own pocket, ticket sales from previous movies he’s created.
He also receives a lot of the support from some of the employees he supervises at the theater, past and present.
Lucas Nelson, who works at the movie theater, was happy to be a part of the film.
“It was so much fun being in the movie I enjoyed the entire process,” he said. “I was a side character.”
He’s acted as part of his high school’s drama club and other related activities and can’t wait to see his image on the big screen.
“I’ve been working here for eight months and he asked me to be in it,” he said. “He told me he made movies before and I love movies so he gave me a part.”
Campbell said he couldn’t have done it without help from Nelson and others and they enjoy being a part of the process at all levels, from acting to props and special effects. He enjoys it as well and will continue to produce independent films as long as he can.
“It’s a labor of love,” he said. “That’s the best way I can describe it.”
Showtimes to see Rosemary and Sage Turn Back Thyme will be at 1:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. with other showtimes possibly added. A blood drive will also be taking place at the theater.
For more information on showtimes call Spring Lane Cinemas at 919-775-0570
