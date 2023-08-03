SANNWS-08-03-23 MOVIE 1

SJ Brady, left, plays Rosemary while Jilliann Symes plays Sage in the upcoming independent film, Rosemary and Sage Turn Back Thyme. The two along with others helped make the film and work at Spring Lane Cinemas where the movie will be shown.

 Submitted Photo

Another homemade film using Sanford as its backdrop will make its way to the silver screen this weekend.

Rosemary and Sage Turn Back Thyme, an action packed grass roots film will be debuted at Spring Lane Cinemas, 1351 Plaza Blvd., tomorrow evening. The movie is the sequel installment of the first Rosemary and Sage Race Against Thyme movie presented at the cinema last year.