Stores and boutiques catering to women and children have been the norm in Sanford’s downtown business district, but soon that will change.
Next month there will be a men’s clothing store opening up downtown.
Updated: September 10, 2023 @ 8:12 am
Morgan’s Menswear, 119 Wicker St., formerly Brenda’s Jewelers, is scheduled to open sometime in October, according to the store’s owner Ashley Whitaker.
Along with her new business venture Whitaker currently owns Added Accent Boutique, 124 Steele St., which is also located in the city’s downtown.
She is opening up the new business because a men’s clothing store located downtown is long overdue.
“There’s a desperate need in Sanford for a men’s clothing store,” she said. “It just seemed like the right time.”
She also grew up in the industry. Her father and grandfather owned clothing stores, one of which called Morgan’s Limited was geared toward men only.
“My grandfather started the clothing store back in the 60s,” she said. “My father and grandfather worked together and he (her father) carried it into the late 90s. I spent a good stint of my childhood in a men’s clothing store.”
The clothing store was located in Jonesboro and Whitaker said growing up in that kind of business environment inspired her to open a men’s clothing store now.
She said her new men’s clothing store will be a one-stop shop.
“I think we have a good range from casual to business casual to formal,” she said. “We have some good name brands. We’ll have shoes from (brands like) Johnston Murphy and Riomar.”
The store will also be selling high-end name brand clothing from Brooks Brothers, Johnnie-O, Duckhead and others.
She said the store should be open for business in early October, but she has not set a permanent date.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc. said she welcomes the new business to the downtown area.
“It’s something we need,” she said. “It’s going to be a great addition to downtown.”
Whitaker said once completed the interior of the store will be warm and inviting.
“It’s going to have darker woods (on the walls) and have a cigar lounge meets a men’s golf course lounge type of feel; comfortable, manly with some feminine touches,” she said. “We want people to feel comfortable and feel like they are walking into their own closet and picking out something new.”
She said her husband has been a big supporter of the new business and has had plenty of input into making sure everything is covered.
She said overall it’s time to change up the shopping landscape a bit.
“I think if the downtown can support four women’s boutiques on one block it’s time to show the men some love too,” she said.
