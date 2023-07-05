Pinehurst Medical Clinic (PMC) is recently welcomed its newest team member, Amanda Paige, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, to its primary care team at PMC — Sanford.

She will be located at 555 Carthage Street in Sanford, joining the established team of board-certified primary care physicians Dr. Glenna Grider, Dr. Vaishali Nadkarni, Dr. David Nave, Dr. Chase Nielsen, and Dr. Jennifer Normann, and advanced practice providers Hannah Rivard, FNP, Alex Mullins, PA-C and Kirsten Ruth, PA.