A new restaurant wants to make downtown Sanford its new home, but before making that happen they are interested in what residents were looking for.
To answer that question Downtown Sanford Inc. posted a link to a survey on their Facebook page seeking input from the community. As of Tuesday, when they first posted information about the survey they had already received more than 400 comments on its Facebook page.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc., an organization dedicated to the economic health of the city’s downtown, said they created the survey and the responses have been surprising as to what people want to see in a new restaurant.
So far, according to those who responded, residents want outdoor seating, live entertainment, and the survey responders want the restaurant to have a diverse cuisine, different from what is already in place like restaurants that serve Mexican and American food. The survey also revealed people in the area like going out to eat two to three times a week.
“People want to see covered outdoor seating,” Laudate said. “People are interested in ambiance and atmosphere.”
“They want a variety of different drinks on the menu,” she said. “People also prefer a wait staff, someone to wait on them and bring their food to the table. They want to go back to the old school table service.”
She said the information from the survey will be used to attract other restaurants to the city’s downtown that fit what residents are looking for.
Laudate would not say where the new restaurant would be located specifically, only that it would be located downtown. She added the restaurant is not part of a chain and should be open in the fall.
