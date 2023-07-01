A new housing subdivision was unveiled in Sanford recently that will ultimately be occupied by over 100 single-family homes over time.
On Friday a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at one of the completed homes that is being used as a model for what future homebuyers would expect. The subdivision, called 78 North, is being developed by McKee Homes based in Raleigh.
The subdivision is located off of Tramway Road west of Jonesboro and is currently under construction. So far three properties have been sold and several are ready for purchase.
Tokiya Ball, new home sales consultant for McKee Homes, said she is working hard to get the word out about what they have to offer here. Potential buyers have seven different housing models to choose from to be built.
The size of the homes are either about 15,300 square feet or a little over 21,000 square feet.The price of the two-story homes vary between $280,000 and $300,000, according to Ball.
The rooms are very modern and spacious with hanging lights and marble table tops in the kitchen. There is space to sit in the back of the homes and buyers can get one or a two-car garage for their home.
Upon entering the subdivision, crews are busily working to get the job done.
David Brown, the building supervisor for McKee Homes said so far everything is going fine.
“We have about 18 (homes) going right now,” he said.
He describes the construction process like a growing plant.
“They’re coming out of the ground,” he said. “It’s beautiful. Everything is lovely. We haven’t had too many problems.”
Susan Gomez, director of Sanford Area Chamber of Commerce said she is happy McKee Homes is building homes in the city.
“I’m excited they are here to provide housing for our citizens, which we need,” she said.
Andy Border, division president of Dash Home Loans, based in Raleigh traveled to Sanford, to check out the subdivision and hopefully create new business for himself in the future.
“Sanford is where you want to buy,” he said. “It’s a good bridge between Fayetteville and Raleigh (housing) market.
Ball believes great communities is what McKee Homes is all about.
“We are all about community and very unique in our builds,” she said. “It’s going to be a great brand new community in Sanford.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.