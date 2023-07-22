Visitors and residents looking to find out what’s going on in the city and county will have a new place to get that information.
A new Visit Sanford Welcome Center was recently unveiled to the public. A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place July 20 at the center’s new location, 229 Carthage St.
City and county officials, along with residents, turned out for the event. The location, which is a renovated small house, will now be the new home for Downtown Sanford Inc. and Visit Sanford Inc. The two organizations will be working together and combining their efforts to highlight and attract visitors to Sanford and add to the city’s downtown economy and surrounding areas.
Prior to the move to the new location, Visit Sanford Inc. was located in the train depot building in Depot Park, 106 Charlotte Ave. and Downtown Sanford Inc. had its own headquarters as well.
The move to come under one roof came in wake of the train depot building needing to be updated and renovated.
Sanford Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said the renovation of the building will take about two years to complete, but believes it’s worth the wait.
“Preserving this (building) is a special opportunity,” she said.
She said once the renovation is completed it will help the city expand their services in terms of attracting people to Sanford.
So the new location will have to do the job while the work gets done and Wendy Bryan, executive director of Visit Sanford Inc., believes it shouldn’t be a problem.
“I’m thrilled to have this location while The Depot (building) gets renovated,” she said. “We offer complete visitor services like trip planning, (event) ticket buying information and background on the city. We can put together an itinerary for them (visitors). We can get you (visitors) on your way in just a few minutes.”
Ed Strickland, a member of Sanford Tourism Development Authority Board, said he was happy with what they’ve been able to accomplish.
“I’m just tickled to death,” he said. “It was one of our goals when I came to the board. The collaboration between Visit Sanford and Downtown Sanford has been very effective and a good partnership.”
Councilman Mark Akinosho believes the two organizations under one roof will help increase tourism.
Kelli Laudate, executive director of Downtown Sanford Inc., said she is happy with how enthusiastic the community is about the move.
“We love where we are,” she said. “We are an amazing partnership. There are so many opportunities for us to be a part of Sanford’s growth.”
She believes the new location will put visitors at ease when they come to their location looking for what Sanford has to offer, immediately providing something they can identify with.
“It feels like walking in their own front door of their home,” she said. “They feel welcome.”
