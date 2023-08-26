Turning a negative into a positive along with turning a profit is the mission of a new business that recently opened its doors in Sanford.
The Vault Luxury Streetwear, located at 1101 Washington Ave., has been open for a little over a month and has been working to create a buzz. The store specializes in urban clothing from shoes and jeans to tees and hats.
Kesha Ridges, owner of the business, said they created all of the slogans like “Rich Hearts,” “Grind Hustle Execute,” and “Off The Dome” that are printed on some of the hats, t-shirts and other clothing they sell. She said all have an underlying meaning like elevating your mind, being rich not only with money, but also in spirit and focusing on accomplishing goals.
“This is street urban wear with a positive meaning,” she said. “Like our ‘Freedom” shirts, we’re trying to turn negatives into positives.”
Most of the slogans are sewn on inhouse and they also specialize in custom designs for customers.
“Anything that is hot and of value we have it here,” Ridges said. “Everything we have is very affordable. The most expensive thing we have here are our jeans.”
She currently owns her own daycare business, but wanted to go in a different direction with this new business. With the help of family and friends, she started selling her clothes as a vendor selling her clothes at various events.
The next step was moving into her current location. Family and friends helped her make that transition as well.
“I’m learning,” she said. “I’m not a retail person. I’m not a fashion person, but I’m learning.”
Ridges said along with making a profit she wants to use the business as a way to give back. She believes the business could be used to train other people, especially the youth, to become entrepreneurs.
“I’d like to create a kind of Brand Bootcamp,” she said. “I’m a natural born educator at heart and we could use this place to teach people how to run a business. There are a lot of people here who have a lot of great ideas, but don’t know how to cultivate it.”
She also has space sectioned off for live podcasts in the store.
“We want to make this space interactive and talk about positive things,” she said.
Along with clothes she sells snacks, soda pop, fashion sunglasses, oils and incense.
In an effort to use her business to promote positivity she will have a ribbon cutting for her store along with a block party on Sept. 2. The event starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. and there will be free food and drinks, vendors, live entertainment and more.
Her neighboring businesses are being asked to participate and the community at-large. She hopes the event will bring the community together and promote the business at the same time.
“I’m excited,” she said about the future. “Every day brings a new challenge.”
“We’ve got to get a return on our investment, but the return is also the feedback because that’s how we are going to get better,” she said.
