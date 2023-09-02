Bronson Yoder ran for 124 yards and two touchdowns, helping No. 4 William & Mary fend off Campbell 34-24 on Thursday night at Barker-Lane Stadium in the 2023 season opener for both teams.

The game marked Campbell’s (0-1, 0-1 CAA) first contest as a CAA member, taking on the preseason conference favorite Tribe (1-0, 1-0 CAA), a team that won 11 games and advanced to the FCS quarterfinals in 2022.