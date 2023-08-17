PINECREST 1

Pinecrest junior running back Zymire Spencer blew up Lee County’s hopes of an upset with this 31-yard touchdown run last fall. Spencer is back and will help lead the Patriots’ offense as they seek a repeat SAC title.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

The 2022 campaign was one that fans of the Pinecrest football team had been waiting for a long time.

The Patriots, in their second year of the new-look Sandhills Athletic Conference, muscled their way past longtime league rivals Richmond and Scotland and got to the top of the conference standings. The season ended earlier than the Patriots would have liked, with a close loss to Durham Jordan in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, but any season that includes an outright league title and wins over the Raiders and Scots always counts as a success.