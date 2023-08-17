The 2022 campaign was one that fans of the Pinecrest football team had been waiting for a long time.
The Patriots, in their second year of the new-look Sandhills Athletic Conference, muscled their way past longtime league rivals Richmond and Scotland and got to the top of the conference standings. The season ended earlier than the Patriots would have liked, with a close loss to Durham Jordan in the second round of the 4A state playoffs, but any season that includes an outright league title and wins over the Raiders and Scots always counts as a success.
Pinecrest, which lost only to powerhouses Rolesville and Grimsley during the regular season and were only challenged by Richmond in their undefeated conference run, was picked as the preseason favorite to repeat by both the coaches and the media. To accomplish this, the Patriots will have to replace several key performers, but also have the luxury of a returning senior quarterback, their top running back from late in the season, and the return of the reigning Sandhills Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year, senior linebacker Jadin Baptist.
Baptist, who played in all 12 of the Patriots’ games last year, was second on the team with 81 tackles, of which a remarkable 62 were scored as solo. Even more impressive was his whopping 20.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions and a blocked field goal. Any team seeking to dethrone the Patriots this fall will have to deal with this one-man wrecking crew. Pinecrest lost five of its top seven tacklers to graduation, but has nice blocks to rebuild the unit around with Baptist and fellow senior Jaylin Morgan, who had 37 tackles (26 solo), 1.5 sacks and four fumble recoveries last season.
Morgan’s stats might have been even better if he had not also spent much time on offense last fall, where he was used a lot in goal-line situations and scored a team-high 12 touchdowns while gaining 262 yards on 60 carries. However, Pinecrest’s top running threat late in the season was junior Zymire Spencer, who ran for 863 yards on 94 attempts (a 9.2 average) and scored 10 times.
The Patriots lost their top three receivers and the leading returner is junior Eli Melton, who hauled in 10 receptions for 176 yards amd two scores.
Pinecrest will pin its hopes in the passing game on senior quarterback Mason Konen, who started 11 of the team’s 12 games and had a strong season, completing 104 of 193 passes for 1637 yards, with 11 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Konen may actually be a better college prospect in baseball, but the Patriot football team is happy to have him under center for one final campaign.
The Patriots will likely be favored in their first three non-conference games before hosting New Hanover on Sept. 8. The Wildcats were 10-2 last year and could be a serious challenge. A two-week break follows and then Pinecrest travels to long-time rival Richmond for a game that many believe will decide the conference title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.