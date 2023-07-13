RALEIGH — As the North Carolina legislative session winds down and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are pitching an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control.

Republican committee chairs pulled the proposal — introduced earlier Wednesday — from the House Education Committee after they decided their members needed more time to review it and assess its potential impacts, said co-chair Rep. John Torbett of Gaston County.