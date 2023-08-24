CAMERON — O’Ryan Justice Faulkner, infant son of Dante Faulkner and Shannon Worthy, died Friday (08/18/23) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
CAMERON — O’Ryan Justice Faulkner, infant son of Dante Faulkner and Shannon Worthy, died Friday (08/18/23) at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
A graveside service was Thursday at Johnsonville AME Zion Church cemetery in Cameron.
Arrangements are entrusted to McLeod Funeral Home of Sanford.
