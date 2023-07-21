SANNWS-07-21-23 SCHOLARSHIP 1

Retired optometrist Dr. Larry O’Connell, a Sanford native, created the endowed Elizabeth Carrington O’Connell Scholarship in honor of his wife.

 Submitted photo

Many local students will have an easier time paying for their education at Central Carolina Community College thanks to the Elizabeth Carrington O’Connell Scholarship, a new academic award established this spring.

Dr. Larry O’Connell, a retired optometrist and native of Sanford, created the endowed scholarship with a significant contribution to the CCCC Foundation. The award honors his late wife, who passed away in 2016 after a lengthy illness, and will be presented annually to a Lee County resident on the basis of academic achievement and need.