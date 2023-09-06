SANFORD — Ogletrea McDougald, 90, of Sanford, died Saturday (09/02/3) at Westfield Rehab & Health Center.
A viewing is Friday, Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at McLeod Funeral Home 310 Courtland Dr., Sanford. A second viewing will be Saturday, September 9th from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at First Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 10565 McDougald Rd., Broadway. A funeral service is Saturday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m. at First Church of Christ Disciples of Christ, 10565 McDougald Rd., Broadway,
