The O’Neal School is proud to announce it has won the NCISAA 2A Wells Fargo Cup for the third time in the past four years (after finishing second in 2021-2022). The Wells Fargo Cup is awarded annually to the top athletic program in each classification across the State of North Carolina. Schools win the award in each division based on points earned throughout the academic school year.

Consistency was the key to success this year, as O’Neal saw 11 out of the 16 varsity teams finish the season in the top ten in the NCISAA 2A rankings, and six of those teams finished in the top eight earning Wells Fargo Cup points. Additionally, Boys and Girls Cross Country both finished in third place overall, Boys Golf finished at NCISAA runners-up, and Girls Golf and Girls Swimming were crowned NCISAA State Champions.