The O’Neal School is proud to announce it has won the NCISAA 2A Wells Fargo Cup for the third time in the past four years (after finishing second in 2021-2022). The Wells Fargo Cup is awarded annually to the top athletic program in each classification across the State of North Carolina. Schools win the award in each division based on points earned throughout the academic school year.
Consistency was the key to success this year, as O’Neal saw 11 out of the 16 varsity teams finish the season in the top ten in the NCISAA 2A rankings, and six of those teams finished in the top eight earning Wells Fargo Cup points. Additionally, Boys and Girls Cross Country both finished in third place overall, Boys Golf finished at NCISAA runners-up, and Girls Golf and Girls Swimming were crowned NCISAA State Champions.
“Last year was another successful year for O’Neal and we are very proud of the efforts of our teams, student-athletes and coaches, shared O’Neal Athletics Director James Franklin. “Over the last 4 years, we have continually competed at the highest level. To win the Wells Fargo Cup for the third time in four years demonstrates the dedication and drive of the students and coaches within our programs.”
O’Neal scored 130 Cup points in the fall, trailing Trinity Academy by 17.5 as the winter sports season got under way. However, the Falcons took the lead in the winter when they scored another 102.5 points, 55 more than Trinity and second among all 2A schools to Wayne Country Day, who racked up 107.5 in the winter season. However, this was Wayne’s only strong season and it finished sixth overall in the standings. When O’Neal put up another 90 points in the spring, the total of 322.5 was enough to top the charts.
Following the Falcons were Trinity (305), Davidson Day (302.5), Gaston Day (285) and Rocky Mount Academy (262.5), the winner of the spring season with 135 points.
Among other private schools in the area, Grace Christian finished ninth in 2A with 177.5 points, and Lee Christian was eighth in 1A with 175. Lee Christian scored 147.5 points in the fall and was second at that point, but fell out of the running by not scoring at all in the winter. Grace Christian won the 2A women’s basketball title in the winter, but had just 70 total points before reaching the state semifinals in baseball and the state championship game in women’s soccer during the spring. Grace’s 107.5 spring points ranked fifth in 2A.
The Falcons last won the Wells Fargo Cup in 2020-2021 coming out of the pandemic to repeat as Wells Fargo Champions after their 2018-2019 victory (due to COVID there was no Wells Fargo Champion crowned in the 2019-2020 school year). Additionally, O’Neal won the Wells Fargo Cup in 2000-2001 when the school first began competing in the 2A division. From the 1990-1991 school year through 2000-2001, O’Neal won what was at that time called the Wachovia Cup seven times competing in the 1A Division.
Previously called The Wachovia Cup before Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., purchased Wachovia Bank, schools have been recognized since 1985 and the award is presented and sponsored by Wells Fargo.
