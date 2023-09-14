O’Neal School is in the middle of its fall sports campaigns and competed in a handful of sports last week, including wins for the middle school boys soccer team and both the middle school and varsity volleyball teams.
Middle School Boys Soccer
The middle school boys soccer team traveled to Fayetteville Academy last Tuesday and scored a 2-0 victory.
This was their first match playing a 3-5-2 formation, and they executed it extremely well. The Falcons prevented Fayetteville Academy from generating any real scoring opportunities and kept up constant pressure with through balls that led to chances on goal.
A late free kick goal gave O’Neal the lead at halftime, and they extended that lead midway through the second half on a volley from just inside the 18 that nestled itself nicely in the corner of the goal.
The boys have embraced a team first approach this season, being willing to play multiple positions to help the team in any way possible. Their current record is 2-1.
Middle School Volleyball
The O’Neal middle school team improved to 3-1 on the season with a 25-4, 25-6, 25-4 win at Fayetteville Academy last week.
The Lady Falcons served 92% as a team with several players setting personal best serving streaks. The Falcons have shown great improvement in their communication and ability to play together as a team.
Varsity Volleyball
The O’Neal varsity volleyball team showcased its dominance on the court as they secured a convincing three-set victory against Trinity Christian, 25-3, 25-7, 25-7. The key to their resounding win lay in their consistent serving, which proved to be a formidable weapon against their opponents, who were relatively new to the game of volleyball. O’Neal’s precision and control from the service line left Trinity Christian struggling to establish any rhythm or momentum throughout the match.
The win improved O’Neal’s record to 3-4 overall and 2-3 in conference play.
~Submitted by O’Neal Athletics
