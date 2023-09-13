SANNWS-09-13-23 DRUMLINE 1

Raynard Jones, founder of The Sounds of Success drumline and marching band stands with members of the marching band and volunteers prior to the pandemic. The organizations suffered as a result of the pandemic and Jones is working to rebuild the band’s numbers.

 Photo submitted by Corey McCrimmon

Music can be a very powerful medium and a local organization has been using it to help young people move forward in life to the beat of their own drum.

Raynard Jones, 61, has been putting together marching bands for youth in the community since 2014. His organization, The Sounds of Success, has been very successful, providing a musical outlet for youth in the city and county, but COVID-19 halted his progress.