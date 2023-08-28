SANFORD — Pamela Cole “Pam” Ridenhour, 61, of Sanford, died Monday (08/28/23).
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Updated: August 29, 2023 @ 4:47 am
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
