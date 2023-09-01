SANFORD — A funeral service for Pamela Faye Cole Ridenhour, 61, of Sanford, who died Monday, was Friday at the Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Travis Corley. Burial followed at the Barbecue Presbyterian Church cemetery with a Ceremonial White Dove release.
During the service, recorded music was played and words of remembrance were given by Ms. Betty McLean.
Pallbearers were Dawson Burnette, Travis Cole, Tommy Jones, James Parker, Tim Reece and Lawson Ridenhour.
Honorary Pallbearers were Boyd Brafford Jr., Jake Brafford, Randy Brafford, Sammy Brafford, Sammy Brafford Jr., Brad Caryle, David Cole, Jonathan Cole, Steven Deskins, Donnie Dunlap, Ronnie Dunlap, Kyle Edwards and Bentley Ridenhour.
Arrangements were by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
