SANFORD — Pamela “Pam” Faye Cole Ridenhour, 61, of Sanford, courageously won her fight against breast cancer on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 surrounded by her family in her home.
Pam was born in Lee County on Aug. 8, 1962, to Wayman L. Cole and Linda C. Cole. Pam was so proud to be a native of the Greenwood Township. She met the love of her life on a blind date at the age of 15. Pam was a 1980 graduate of Lee County Senior High School who went on to obtain her registered nursing degree in 1982 at Sandhills Community College.
Pam began her nursing career as a candy-striper at the old Lee County Hospital. She then went on to work at Central Carolina Hospital and the Convalescent Center of Lee County. She was forever grateful that she accepted a Public Health Nursing position with the Lee County Health Department in 1993. Pam proudly retired with 27 years of service and finished her career on Dec. 31, 2019 as the Director of Nursing.
Pam loved her family and was a wonderful mama to her four children and “MiMi” to her ten grandchildren. She loved baking, cooking good country food, and living on the Clark family land in the Barbecue community. She was a member of Barbecue Presbyterian Church and formerly served as a Deacon. Pam loved camping, traveling to the beach, fishing, and spending quality time with her family. Pam was well known for her stubbornness and sense of humor that she leaves behind.
Pam is survived by her husband of 41 years, Les Ridenhour, her four children, Tiffany R. Burnette (James); Whitney R. Brinkley (Chris); Trey Ridenhour (Brittany) and Kyleigh R. Patterson (Justin); her mama, Linda Carlyle Cole; sisters, Donna C. Morgan and fiancé, James Parker and Phyllis C. Reece (Tim); brother, Travis Cole (Tiwana); ten grandchildren, Kenley Bradford, Lawson Ridenhour, Dawson Burnette, Austyn Brinkley, Bentley Ridenhour, Kelsey Burnette, Alan Brinkley, Ellisyn Ridenhour, Colt Ridenhour and Oaklynn Patterson and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Barbecue Presbyterian Church cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pam’s family requests that everyone wear their favorite shade of pink and dress casually for the funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.