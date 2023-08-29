SANFORD — Pamela “Pam” Faye Cole Ridenhour, 61, of Sanford, courageously won her fight against breast cancer on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023 surrounded by her family in her home.

Pam was born in Lee County on Aug. 8, 1962, to Wayman L. Cole and Linda C. Cole. Pam was so proud to be a native of the Greenwood Township. She met the love of her life on a blind date at the age of 15. Pam was a 1980 graduate of Lee County Senior High School who went on to obtain her registered nursing degree in 1982 at Sandhills Community College.