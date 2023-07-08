Never have I seen during my almost 92 years of life a time when so many people are concerned about the welfare and future of our country.
Scandals, corruption, crime, political division, and raw greed exist in the highest levels of our government. Disintegration leading to gun violence is widespread on the streets in our inner cities. Headlines dealing with sexual promiscuity, social injustice, and power politics provide the source of endless newspaper headlines on a regular basis. Can there be any doubt that our nation desperately needs an inner renewal of faith and a transformation of the spirit. In other words, our country needs God. The place for Christians to begin is on our knees.
When the early leaders of our country assembled to write the Constitution, Benjamin Franklin proposed that each session be opened with prayer. He said, “I have lived a long time, and the longer I live the more convincing proof I see of the truth that God governs the affairs of men. And if a sparrow cannot fall to the ground without His notice, is it possible that an empire can rise without His aid?”
In the days during our nation’s Civil War a personal friend of Abraham Lincoln visited him in the White House and captured an unforgettable scene in these words, “I had been spending three weeks with Mr. Lincoln as his house guest. One night — it was after the Battle of Bull Run — I was restless and could not sleep. From a private room where the President slept, I heard low tones, for the door was partly open.
Instinctively I wandered in, and there I saw a sight which I have never forgotten. It was the President, kneeling before an open Bible. His back was before me. I shall never forget his prayer: ‘O God who heard Solomon in the night when he prayed and cried for wisdom, hear me! I cannot lead these people; I cannot guide the affairs of this nation without Your help. O God, do hear me and save this nation.’ ”
President Lincoln was very aware of the inability of his individual wisdom to guide the affairs of our nation at such a challenging hour. He was aware of the tragic impact that slavery was having upon our nation and knew that the wrongness of it would only accelerate and continue to blight our nation’s future even more in the future. As we look back to those difficult days in our nation’s history, we can give thanks to God for the kind of leader Lincoln was.
As stated earlier, the United States is once again in the middle of a historically difficult hour. We live in what is often called “the nuclear age.” We have more ways to destroy civilization than has been the case at any time in history. Leaders of the caliber of Abraham Lincoln are desperately needed. Like Abraham Lincoln did during the Civil War — we need to fall upon our knees, acknowledge our inability to know the answers, and cry out to God in prayer for our nation. Psalm 33:12 puts it this way: “Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord.” It could not be said any better than that.
Our nation needs to rededicate itself to God in prayer. Prayer can make the difference between moving into a bright future and having to face a future containing very dark clouds. So great are the dangers, so grave the perils, so tremendous the political and social problems, so important the election issues of 2024 in November, that it is imperative that we lay hold upon the Lord God in prayer for His will to be done in our nation and in our individual lives. God is being pushed to the periphery in public life. Just one example among many that this is true is that on the west coast a high school football coach was fired because he would not stop having prayer with his football team prior to every game.
Prayer provides power, poise, peace, and purpose. It can provide the difference between our nation having a successful future or the facing of very dark days. Remember this: nothing lies outside the reach of prayer except that which is outside the will of God.
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.
