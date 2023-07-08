Never have I seen during my almost 92 years of life a time when so many people are concerned about the welfare and future of our country.

Scandals, corruption, crime, political division, and raw greed exist in the highest levels of our government. Disintegration leading to gun violence is widespread on the streets in our inner cities. Headlines dealing with sexual promiscuity, social injustice, and power politics provide the source of endless newspaper headlines on a regular basis. Can there be any doubt that our nation desperately needs an inner renewal of faith and a transformation of the spirit. In other words, our country needs God. The place for Christians to begin is on our knees.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.