“I love mankind; it’s just certain people I can’t stand!” Have you ever heard someone make this statement, or one similar to it? Getting along with others — whether in your church, in your neighborhood, at your place of employment, or in your family — is not always an easy task, is it? Loving mankind at a distance is much easier than loving an individual very close at hand.
An interesting and very bizarre story appeared on July 3, 2013 in newspapers all across America that illustrates this fact. James Nichols, a citizen living in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. had died of natural causes six months earlier on December, 2012. His neighbors missed seeing him for several days, and notified the police department. When the police entered his home, they discovered that he had died several days earlier. When no relatives came forward to claim the body or deal with the estate, county officials buried the IBM retiree and hired a contractor to clean out the house which was stuffed with a huge amount of hoarded items and trash.
The contractor discovered a sealed plastic container behind a false wall in the basement. In that plastic container he found a skeleton. The skeleton proved to be that of JoAnn Nichols, whom James had reported missing several years before. Dr. Kari Reiber, who examined the skeleton, said that she had died as the result of a hard blow to the head. Nichols and his wife had obviously had a serious argument. He killed her, hid her body in a sealed container behind a fake wall he quickly built, and continued living in the house until he died.
It would be a wonderful experience to live in a world free of all conflict, where the elusive goal of “peace on earth, good will to men” was a reality, not just a prayer and a pipedream. Establishing and maintaining healthy relationships with others takes work. It also requires the absence of four different spirits:
The competitive spirit: Whenever a group of people are involved in any task, it is important that they work together. More can be accomplished when everyone works as a team rather than as competitors. This can be difficult, because we live in a competitive society. When you are competitive you look out for yourself, discourage and disparage the successes of others, and focus on winning rather than on serving others. It is possible to live a life of excellence without it being at the expense of others. It is, in fact, the only way a Christian can both honor Christ and successfully work with others.
The critical spirit: To be constantly critical of others not only hurts the person being criticized but also the person offering the criticism. No matter how accurate our criticism of others may be, it is not a good way to live. God’s Word says, “Therefore let us stop passing judgment on one another. Instead, make up your mind not to put any stumbling block or obstacle in your brother’s way” (Romans 14:13).
The vain spirit: The person who is wrapped up in himself makes a small package indeed. It has been said that staring up to admire your own halo creates a pain in the neck. The attitude that constantly feels the need to impress others is basically saying, “Look at me. Give me your attention. I’m the one who is important.” It is the spirit of vanity that seeks to live off the applause of others. It is impossible to give honor to Christ at the same time you are seeking the attention and applause of others.
The adversarial spirit: When we are at odds with another person and bad feelings linger, bitterness and resentment come into play. There is a better way to live. God’s Word gives this advice to Christians: “Get rid of all bitterness, rage and anger, brawling and slander, along with every form of malice. Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as in Christ God forgave you” (Ephesians 4:31-32).
It couldn’t be said any better than that.
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford.
