If you have no plans to go anywhere, you can count on reaching your destination. But if you have a goal you want to achieve — and if you really want to achieve it — you will not give up. You will persist, no matter what. Obstacles may seem overwhelming, but if you are totally convinced that this is what you want to achieve, you will not stop trying until you achieve it. Christopher Columbus proved that this is true.

In the late fifteenth century Columbus had a dream of finding a route across the Atlantic Ocean to India. Most people in that day considered this to be impossible. It was believed that the earth was flat, and that anybody who dared to sail very far from Europe would drop off the edge of the world into outer space. Centuries of superstition and traditions had to be overcome if Columbus was to achieve his dream.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford.