If you have no plans to go anywhere, you can count on reaching your destination. But if you have a goal you want to achieve — and if you really want to achieve it — you will not give up. You will persist, no matter what. Obstacles may seem overwhelming, but if you are totally convinced that this is what you want to achieve, you will not stop trying until you achieve it. Christopher Columbus proved that this is true.
In the late fifteenth century Columbus had a dream of finding a route across the Atlantic Ocean to India. Most people in that day considered this to be impossible. It was believed that the earth was flat, and that anybody who dared to sail very far from Europe would drop off the edge of the world into outer space. Centuries of superstition and traditions had to be overcome if Columbus was to achieve his dream.
Columbus had been to sea several times, but it had only been as a passenger, never as captain of a ship. To top it off, he was a foreigner (Italian) living in Portugal and then Spain. On top of that, he encountered a major problem: He didn’t have the money to fund such a journey. The only one who could financially undergird an exploratory voyage across the vast Atlantic Ocean was the head of a country like a king or queen. This narrowed the possibilities considerably that Columbus faced.
One more obstacle remained, perhaps the major one, stood in his path. He wanted ten% commission on all new commerce between the mother country and the new land, the title of Admiral of the Ocean Sea, and the permanent position as governor of the newly discovered lands. For seven years he asked King John of Portugal for the funds. No luck! Zilch! Nada! Nothing! Then he worked another seven years on Ferdinand and Isabella of Spain. Again and again he asked. Maybe Ferdinand and Isabella got tired of dealing with his incessant requests. One day the answer was yes! Persistence pays off.
Is there something about which you need to be persistent in your life? Have you had a dream of what you would like to become or to do? If so, what obstacles stand in your way that must be overcome if you are to achieve your dream? Perhaps you have allowed others to discourage you until you have thrown up your hands and have given up your dream. It doesn’t have to be that way — unless that is what you choose.
Henry David Thoreau, in “Civil Disobedience”, said: “Dreams are the touchstones of our character.” Again and again history has proven this observation to be true. Those who accomplish little or nothing do so because they have chosen not to dream — in other words, to accept the status quo. On the other end of the spectrum are individuals who refuse to let obstacles keep them from pursuing their dreams. Because they refuse to quit moving forward they are the ones most likely to see their dreams come true.
If Christopher Columbus had allowed the obstacles he faced to rob him of his dream, how long would it have taken before someone else landed on the shores of North America? Columbus kept at it. He never gave up. And what happened? “In 1492 Columbus sailed the ocean blue.” And he went back home saying to those who did not dare to dream, “There is a lot more world out there than anyone ever thought possible.”
Once again, do you have a dream? If you do, whatever it is, don’t let anything stand in your way. Go for it as a team — you and God together. God is a fantastic partner. He is infinitely able to help you make your dreams come true.
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford.
