In Eugene O’Neil’s play, The Great God Brown, the characters hold masks in front of their faces when they are talking to others. They remove their masks to talk to the audience and to reveal their real feelings.
We all wear masks in front of others at one time or another. When we are young, we wear courting masks, letting the person we are dating see only the side of us that we want seen. When we are on the job, we wear our vocational masks, trying to assure ourselves of that next promotion or to maintain our job security. When we are with friends, we wear our friendly masks, guarding our treasured friendship.
Few people know us as we really are. In fact, we probably don’t know ourselves as well as we think we do. We jealously guard those parts of our personalities that make us vulnerable to being hurt. Our minds block out memories that would be painful to recall, and that is probably a good thing. It is the way God created us. Only He knows us as we really are.
Yes, we shut out the world from much of our private lives. We bolt the doors to our hearts to protect us from being hurt. Intimacy can be defined as allowing another person to enter, however little, into our personal hiding place. Even the disciples, following the resurrection of Jesus, found a hiding place. The resurrection of the Lord should have been a time for joy, for celebration, but they were afraid. They had so much to live for, but they had been hurt many times. They did not want to be hurt again. The events of Golgotha were too fresh. They thought it best to hide themselves behind bolted doors.
The truth of the matter is that no matter how desperately we try to hide, Christ seeks us out. He searches out our hiding places, penetrates our bolted doors, and appears in our midst, and says to us, as He said to His disciples: “Peace be with you” (John 20:26). Francis Thompson, in his beautiful poem, The Hound of Heaven, pictures God in relentless pursuit of those who try to flee from Him to hide behind a locked door. In the Revelation of John, Jesus says to each of us: “I stand at the door and knock; if any one hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me” (Revelation 3:20).
Yes, we sometimes hide behind bolted doors: because we are afraid, or have doubt, or simply because we want to keep Christ locked out. This is what Saul of Tarsus did. His zeal for God was so great that he couldn’t conceive of Him working any way other than the way he had been taught to believe as a Pharisee. The idea that God was in Christ was foreign to his thinking. To him, Christ was an imposter, a barricade in the road that prevented God’s plan from becoming a reality in the world.
But God wanted Saul. He knew that he had the potential to do a great work for Him. So, He broke through Saul’s locked heart and literally tore down the bolted door. It happened when Saul was on the way to Damascus to ferret out the followers of Christ in order to have them arrested. We know the rest of the story — that Saul did open his heart to invite Christ in. His name, of course, was changed to Paul, and he became God’s missionary to the non-Jewish nations. He was, without doubt, the greatest missionary who ever lived.
There are many reasons we hide behind bolted doors. We can and do hide from each other — but we cannot hide from God! The Psalmist knew that: “O Lord, you have searched me and you know me. Where can I go from your Spirit? Where can I flee from your presence? If I go up to the heavens, you are there; if I make my bed in the depths, you are there. If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, even there your hand will guide me, your right hand will hold me fast” (Psalm 139:1,7-10).
Are you hiding from God behind a locked door? Give that some thought!
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.
