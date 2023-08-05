In Eugene O’Neil’s play, The Great God Brown, the characters hold masks in front of their faces when they are talking to others. They remove their masks to talk to the audience and to reveal their real feelings.

We all wear masks in front of others at one time or another. When we are young, we wear courting masks, letting the person we are dating see only the side of us that we want seen. When we are on the job, we wear our vocational masks, trying to assure ourselves of that next promotion or to maintain our job security. When we are with friends, we wear our friendly masks, guarding our treasured friendship.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.