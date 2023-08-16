We read and hear a lot in today’s world about the inner tensions people face. If you think you have problems, you need to examine the problems the Old Testament character Job had. He had lost his wealth. His children died. He was sick and suffered constant pain. His friends doubted his religious sincerity. Even his wife turned against him and said, “Why don’t you curse God and die?”

Even so, Job worked his way through his problems to achieve a great personal victory. What was his secret? It is described in Job 22:21-23: “Submit to God and be at peace with Him; in this way prosperity will come to you. Accept instruction from His mouth and lay up His words in your heart. If you return to the Almighty, you will be restored.”

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford.