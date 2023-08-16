We read and hear a lot in today’s world about the inner tensions people face. If you think you have problems, you need to examine the problems the Old Testament character Job had. He had lost his wealth. His children died. He was sick and suffered constant pain. His friends doubted his religious sincerity. Even his wife turned against him and said, “Why don’t you curse God and die?”
Even so, Job worked his way through his problems to achieve a great personal victory. What was his secret? It is described in Job 22:21-23: “Submit to God and be at peace with Him; in this way prosperity will come to you. Accept instruction from His mouth and lay up His words in your heart. If you return to the Almighty, you will be restored.”
Everybody has problems, and it is so human to go over them again and again in our minds until every detail is sharp and clear. We find it easy to magnify them so that they become larger than they are. We add other ingredients on top of them — resentment, self-pity, fear of worse things happening in the future, hopelessness, and despair. The end result is that we work ourselves into extreme nervous tension.
Do you recognize yourself? If so, suppose you could be certain that in spite of what has happened to you in the past or what your present state may be, in the future the following things will happen: Good shall come to you; you will have the financial resources to provide all your needs; you will have delight in living; you will accomplish your goals; your prayers will be heard and answered; you will see clearly how to move forward; and when moments of depression come, you will overcome them because God is with you. If you were certain that these things would happen, would you be tense? Of course not!
One of the laws of life is that we receive what we expect. Jesus Himself said, “I tell you, whatever you ask for in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours” (Mark 11:24). And a similar promise is found in Hebrews 11:1 — “Faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.” In other words, faith is having proof of what has not yet happened as much as if it happened yesterday. That doesn’t mean we can ask for things that are outside the will of God. Belief must be based on the solid foundation of complete trust in God. That is why Job says, “Submit to God and be at peace with Him” (22:21).
Before he died, someone asked Dale Carnegie the secret of his life. He said, “Every day I pray. I yield myself to God, the tensions and anxieties go out of me and peace and power come in.” The trouble with many people is that they are so important in their own eyes they feel no need of God.
Another reason people get tense and nervous is because they think they do not have the resources necessary to face each day’s challenges. This pushes them into an attitude of defeat and fear. Jesus said, “If you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:20). We become tense and worried when mountains block our path — burdens we cannot carry, debts we cannot pay, problems we cannot solve, and obstacles we cannot overcome.
The greatest preacher who ever lived, the Apostle Paul, said: “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). The word “contentment” is derived from two Latin words: con and tenio. It means “to hold together.” We use the expression, “I went to pieces.” That is what we experience when, under great strain, a civil war takes place inside our lives.
If you are daily bothered by tension, I suggest Job’s advice: “Submit to God and be at peace!”
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.