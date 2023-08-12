The Pony Express was a private express company that carried mail by an organized relay of horseback riders. The eastern end was St. Joseph, Missouri, and the western terminal was in Sacramento, California. The cost of sending a letter by Pony Express was $2.50 per ounce. If the weather and horses held out, and if the Indians held off, a letter would complete the entire two-thousand mile journey in a speedy ten days.
The Pony Express was only in operation from April 3, 1860 until Nov. 18, 1861 — just seventeen months. When the telegraph line was completed between two cities, the Pony Express was no longer needed.
Being a rider for the Pony Express was a tough job. You were expected to ride seventy-five to one hundred miles a day, changing horses every fifteen to twenty-five miles. Other than the mail, the only baggage you carried contained a few provisions including flour, corn meal and bacon. In case of danger, you also had a medical pack of turpentine, borax, and cream of tartar. In order to travel light and to increase your speed in the event of Indian attacks, the men always rode in shirtsleeves, even during the fierce winter weather.
How were volunteers recruited for this hazardous job? An 1860 San Francisco newspaper printed this ad for the Pony Express: “WANTED: Young, skinny, wiry fellows not over 18. They must be expert riders willing to face risk daily. Orphans preferred.” These were tough requirements, but the Pony Express never had a shortage of riders.
Rendering service in Christ’s eyes is a little like being a Pony Express rider. Although the summons Christ gives to those who follow Him is the most spiritually grand and noble way to live a life, it may also involve something as simple and unappealing as washing someone’s feet. Some of the places where Christ calls us to serve Him do contain excitement, but many of them are mundane, ordinary, and generally considered trivial. Serving Christ may be as public as preaching or teaching, but more often it will be to work in the church nursery while others participate in corporate worship.
Serving Christ may be as visible as singing a solo, but sometimes it will be as unnoticed as operating the sound equipment to amplify the solo. It may be as appreciated as a good testimony in a worship service, but typically it is as thankless as washing dishes following a church supper or cutting the grass around the church. Whatever service we offer in the building of God’s Kingdom, however visible or behind the scenes, however regarded as major or minor, is all done for the glory of God. No place of service is more important than any other.
Not all service by Christians is done within the church walls. Taking meals to a family that has no food, sitting by the bedside of an ill person so his or her mate might have an afternoon off to run some needed errands, visiting those who are homebound, sharing your faith with someone in prison, providing food and shelter for those who are homeless, offering transportation to a person whose car has broken down, etc. ad infinitum.
Two of the deadliest sins — laziness and pride — cause a person to loathe serving. It is human nature to look out for ourselves, to seek the limelight, to want to serve in those places where it will be most noticed. But it honors Christ only when whatever is done seeks to both meet human need and glorify God.
Every Christian has at least one spiritual gift. We are told in 1 Corinthians 12:4,11 that there are many different varieties of gifts, and the Holy Spirit determines by sovereign will which gift goes to which believer. How many spiritual gifts has God given you? Are you using them to meet human need and to glorify God?
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.
