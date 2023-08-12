The Pony Express was a private express company that carried mail by an organized relay of horseback riders. The eastern end was St. Joseph, Missouri, and the western terminal was in Sacramento, California. The cost of sending a letter by Pony Express was $2.50 per ounce. If the weather and horses held out, and if the Indians held off, a letter would complete the entire two-thousand mile journey in a speedy ten days.

The Pony Express was only in operation from April 3, 1860 until Nov. 18, 1861 — just seventeen months. When the telegraph line was completed between two cities, the Pony Express was no longer needed.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.