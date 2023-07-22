In the early 1990’s USA Today carried a feature story about a man who believed he had found a new way to live beyond the day he died. Tom Donaldson of Sunnyvale, California, was willing to bet that science holds the key to eternal life. He wanted to live forever — at least he wanted to live at some time in the future — and he was prepared to pay a large sum of money to buy a few more years of life. “I want to live,” he said to reporters. “There is so much to do.” But he was facing a major obstacle — his doctors said he had untreatable brain tumors and very little time to live.
Facing such a somber prognosis, the 47-year-old computer engineer opted for “cryonics” — a practice of freezing people in liquid nitrogen at the time of their death. Approximately 400 people had already signed up for the cryonics option, paying fees of up to $120,000 for the privilege of being kept in cryonic suspension indefinitely. Their hope was that at some time in the future — perhaps as long as 500 years — they may be able to live again.
Those who chose to be frozen were not guaranteed that cryonics would work. Even so, Donaldson said, “I’ve got more hope than if they put me in the ground and I turn to dust, don’t I?” His wife and her cat were also to be frozen. His fondest dream was that he, his wife, and her cat, could be brought back to life, his brain tumors cured, and they could all live forever.
Immortality! That was the promise! Eternal life! And the way to experience it, people like Donaldson believed, was through the constantly accelerating discoveries of science. But the fact is, Jesus Christ, whom the apostle Paul described as “the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15:20, 23), had already promised eternal life to every person who would accept Him as Savior and Lord — and it is not science fiction. Unfortunately, too many people are looking for some other way. For the sake of an illusion, they are willing to pass up the only future that really matters and is guaranteed by God.
Are you willing to bet your life on human ideas about how to have a future? Are you willing to bet that science, or government, or psychology, or some new cult will provide you a reason and a way to live forever? Tom Donaldson’s dream was an empty dream. Wherever he is now, he knows that the only future worth having is the hope of eternal life in God’s presence was guaranteed by a Roman cross and an empty tomb.
Maybe you remember the stories of one of our country’s cryonics labs that went into bankruptcy several years ago. Months after a bank foreclosed on the property they found rotting corpses of the men and women who had bet their hopes and their eternal future on science. The truth is that without hope in the One who gives eternal life free of charge, all our human hopes are doomed to fail. Only those who go to the cross, lay their sins down, and accept God’s free gift of eternal life, will spend eternity in the presence of God.
Standing before every human being today are two options — two alternative futures. You can choose God’s way to the future, or you can be like Tom Donaldson and many others who have found the emptiness and disillusionment offered by the world. If you haven’t done so already, I urge you to choose God’s way.
If you will do that, or perhaps you already have, this is Christ’s promise to you: “In my Father’s house are many rooms; if it were not so, I would have told you. I am going there to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me, that you may be where I am” (John 14:3 NIV).
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford
