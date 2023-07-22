In the early 1990’s USA Today carried a feature story about a man who believed he had found a new way to live beyond the day he died. Tom Donaldson of Sunnyvale, California, was willing to bet that science holds the key to eternal life. He wanted to live forever — at least he wanted to live at some time in the future — and he was prepared to pay a large sum of money to buy a few more years of life. “I want to live,” he said to reporters. “There is so much to do.” But he was facing a major obstacle — his doctors said he had untreatable brain tumors and very little time to live.

Facing such a somber prognosis, the 47-year-old computer engineer opted for “cryonics” — a practice of freezing people in liquid nitrogen at the time of their death. Approximately 400 people had already signed up for the cryonics option, paying fees of up to $120,000 for the privilege of being kept in cryonic suspension indefinitely. Their hope was that at some time in the future — perhaps as long as 500 years — they may be able to live again.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford