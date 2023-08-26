One of the first lessons in Junior High English class involves the conjugation of the verb “am.” It begins with “I AM” (an important realization). Then comes “you ARE” (that is important also). Finally, “he (or she) IS.” Notice that the emphasis is on the individual. Every person is an individual, and every individual is important — supremely so, to God!
Great crowds followed Jesus two thousand years ago, but He always found in any crowd the individual who had a special need — and He met that need. Study the life of Jesus — His words, His actions, His death, His resurrection, and His ascension — and in every instance you see Him affirming the worth of the individual person in the eyes of our Heavenly Father. It is only in the eyes of God who created us that we, as individuals, have abiding significance.
One does not need to read a psychology book to know that every human has a fundamental need to be needed, to belong, and to have significance. It is when nothing matters that people commit suicide or withdraw from life into the dark closet of depression. One of the problems humans face in our world is to have a low self-image. Such persons need to study God’s Word so they can learn to say “I AM — I am important, I am of value, and I am unique.”
Many trends in contemporary thought conspire to annihilate belief in the value of human personality. There is, for example, the voice of science. Astronomy has opened our eyes to the vastness of the universe within which is set the orbit of our lives. Distance is measured not in terms of miles, but in terms of light years. The mind reels at the thought of a universe so vast. And biologists tell us that the human body is composed of a small list of chemical elements which are easily obtainable and not costly at all. Back in the 1930’s we were chemically worth about ninety cents. Today, with the influence of inflation, chemically we might be worth $29.98, or perhaps $14.95 on a post-Christmas sale.
The value of the individual would also be low economically. Tennessee Ernie Ford’s song, “Sixteen Tons”, expressed a person’s value who worked in the coal mines by singing: “You load sixteen tons, and what do you get? Another day older, and deeper in debt.” During the Great Depression, with no work available, individuals lost a sense of importance from an economic point of view. In time of war individuals are regarded to be “cannon fodder.” It is from Jesus Christ that we learn the value of the individual. Said He, “Whoever (individually) believes in me shall have life and have it more abundantly” (John 10:10).
In the 17th century a refugee scholar named Muretus was in exile from his own land of France. He became ill, and was picked up and taken to the hospital, apparently unconscious. He was examined by a learned physician who discussed his symptoms in Latin, not thinking that Muretus would be able to understand, for he seemed to be only a wandering beggar. “Let us try and experiment on this worthless creature,” one doctor said to another, still speaking in Latin. Muretus both heard and understood. He opened his eyes and replied in Latin, “Do you call him worthless for whom Christ did not scorn to die?” He knew how valuable he was in the eyes of God.
If the entire Bible were reduced to a single sentence, this is what it would say: “For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever (individually) believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life” (John 3:16 NIV). Jesus, in one of His parables, tells of a shepherd who had one hundred sheep, but one of them was lost. “Does he not leave the ninety-nine in the open country and go after the lost sheep until he finds it? And when he finds it, he joyfully puts it on his shoulders and goes home” (Luke 15:4-5). That is how valuable every person is to God.
It is only when you look at Calvary’s cross that, no matter how black or numerous your sins may be, you will be able to see just how valuable you are, and can say, “He loved ME . . . and gave Himself for ME. Therefore, I will arise and go to Jesus . . . for there . . . in His presence . . . I can know that I am valuable . . . and that I am becoming . . .”
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford
