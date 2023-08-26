One of the first lessons in Junior High English class involves the conjugation of the verb “am.” It begins with “I AM” (an important realization). Then comes “you ARE” (that is important also). Finally, “he (or she) IS.” Notice that the emphasis is on the individual. Every person is an individual, and every individual is important — supremely so, to God!

Great crowds followed Jesus two thousand years ago, but He always found in any crowd the individual who had a special need — and He met that need. Study the life of Jesus — His words, His actions, His death, His resurrection, and His ascension — and in every instance you see Him affirming the worth of the individual person in the eyes of our Heavenly Father. It is only in the eyes of God who created us that we, as individuals, have abiding significance.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor of First Baptist Sanford