Labor Day was first declared to be a national holiday in our country on the first Monday in September in 1894. Working conditions in our nation’s factories, railroads, mills, and mines were grim. Employees, including many children, were often required to work 12 hours a day, six days a week, in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Supervision was harsh and punishments were handed out to those who talked or sang as they worked.
Calls for shorter workdays and better conditions came from worker strikes and rallies in the decades after the Civil War. On Sept. 5, 1882, union leaders in New York City organized what is thought to be the first Labor Day parade. Tens of thousands of labor union members took unpaid leave to participate in that first Labor Day parade. The day culminated in picnics, speeches, fireworks, and dancing. Labor Day had become an official holiday in 24 states by the time it became a federal holiday.
A bumper sticker some years later read, “I owe, I owe / so, off to work I go.” Many perceive work to be just that — a way to pay off your debts. A careful study of God’s Word, however, provides us with a loftier view of work. One example is found in the Apostle Paul’s efforts to guide new converts in the church at Ephesus. From a Christian perspective work provides us with the following positive things:
THE OPPORTUNITY TO BE RESPONSIBLE. Paul clearly denounced stealing as uncharacteristic of those who follow Christ. Christians must be honest and responsible persons working for what they have. Paul stressed that there is rightness about work. Through work we provide for our needs, develop our skills, provide for our families, and contribute to our community. Work helps us to be responsible persons.
THE OPPORTUNITY TO MINISTER TO OTHERS. Instead of taking from others, the Christian works to give to others. Through the income we earn by working we can minister to others (see Acts 20:33-35). This reason for working — giving to others — puts work responsibilities in a different perspective. Work becomes more of a sacred opportunity than a necessary drudgery to be endured.
THE OPPORTUNITY TO GROW SPIRITUALLY. It is when we give our best that we learn how to do new things. This maximizes the possibility of glorifying God, serving others, and growing spiritually.
The Bible gives dignity to all kinds of work: Abraham was a rancher; Joseph (Old Testament) was an administrator; David was a shepherd and king; Daniel was an employee of the king’s court; Zacharias was a priest; Joseph (New Testament) was a carpenter; Luke was a physician; Paul was a tentmaker; and Peter, Andrew, James and John were fishermen.
Whatever your work, you can make it honorable by doing it for the glory of God and for the benefit of others. Our work should be carried out at such a level that people who know us to be followers of Jesus Christ can recognize that we have given our best.
We are not required by God to be “super workers” — persons of unlimited talents who will never make a mistake. God does not expect us to do things that require talents or abilities we do not have. He only asks to use use the talents that He has given to us, and that we try always to give our best.
If you do that you will never regret it.
Del E. Parkerson is frmer pastor at First Baptist Sanford.
