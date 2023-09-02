Labor Day was first declared to be a national holiday in our country on the first Monday in September in 1894. Working conditions in our nation’s factories, railroads, mills, and mines were grim. Employees, including many children, were often required to work 12 hours a day, six days a week, in crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Supervision was harsh and punishments were handed out to those who talked or sang as they worked.

Calls for shorter workdays and better conditions came from worker strikes and rallies in the decades after the Civil War. On Sept. 5, 1882, union leaders in New York City organized what is thought to be the first Labor Day parade. Tens of thousands of labor union members took unpaid leave to participate in that first Labor Day parade. The day culminated in picnics, speeches, fireworks, and dancing. Labor Day had become an official holiday in 24 states by the time it became a federal holiday.

Del E. Parkerson is frmer pastor at First Baptist Sanford.