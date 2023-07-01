There are 150 psalms in the Psalter. Psalm 117 is the shortest; Psalm 119 is the longest, but Psalm 23 is undoubtedly the best-loved and most-quoted Psalm by both Jews and Christians. .Henry Ward Beecher said: “Psalm 23 has flown like a bird up and down the earth, singing the sweetest song ever heard. It has charmed more grief to rest than all the philosophies of the world. It will go on singing to your children, and to their children, till the end of time. And when its work is done, it will fly back to the bosom of God, fold its wings, and sing on forever in the happy chorus of those it had helped to bring there.”
Psalm 23 presents a serene and uncomplicated picture of faith, for there is no wrestling with guilt as in Psalm 51, no loneliness as in Psalm 84, and no hint that faith must win out over the kind of despair described in Psalm 42. The psalmist very likely wrote Psalm 23 on days that were free of the kind of hardships that often come in life. The weather report on such days: “Sunny and clear.” It is not difficult to enjoy such days.
But what happens when the storms begin to blow? That is a different story, isn’t it? What about confidence in God’s goodness when life hands us experiences that seem to be anything but an expression of goodness? What do we do when the whirling sands of trouble seem to obscure God’s face? How shall we hold our heads up when we hear our physician say, “The diagnosis is melanoma, and it is inoperable?” Or when the policeman calls at 2 AM and says, “I hate to tell you this, sir, but there has been a terrible automobile accident, and your son (or daughter) is dead?”
We need a faith that is equal to such tough times, don’t we? Life, unfortunately, is not just one big bed of roses. Sin is still real. Pain is still pain. Dictators still threaten world peace. Man’s inhumanity to man has not slowed down. Human suffering continues unabated. To use a term used by the prophet Isaiah, “When we pass through the rivers”, how shall we keep them from overflowing? It was for the tough times that the Bible was written. Available on its pages we can read the account of people just like us, people who endured tough times. No false optimism is promised in the pages of God’s Word concerning what we must face in life.
The picture of life can change with dramatic suddenness. We make long-range plans — and sudden sickness comes, or an accident occurs with devastating impact, or a loved one unexpectedly dies, or we trust a friend and he betrays us — and all of a sudden our carefully made plans are either detoured or destroyed. We must not wait until a crisis comes to cry out with wild-eyed panic, “Lord, where are you?” If we have walked with Him by faith each day of our lives, we will not wonder where He is when trouble comes our way. He is already there living within our hearts, for He has said, “I will not leave you comfortless.”
The Bible nowhere promises immunity from suffering as a reward for being good, and even warns us that faith can be the cause of greater suffering through persecution. It shows us how to have a faith that says, “Thanks through our Lord Jesus Christ be to God! He gives us the victory” (I Corinthians 15:57). How does God supply that kind of faith? By the power of His grace! This is more than a “grin and bear it” or “keep your chin up” philosophy. It is more than a grim defiance of circumstances that boasts, “My head is bloody, but unbowed.” It is the recognition that in God’s wisdom even suffering and sorrow have their purpose, and can become a prelude to a higher good.
God gives us work to occupy our time and energy. He also gives us a sense of purpose, and friends to walk beside us every mile of life’s journey. “That is why the psalmist wisely reminds us: “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble. Therefore we will not fear” (Psalm 46:1-2).
Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.
