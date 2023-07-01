There are 150 psalms in the Psalter. Psalm 117 is the shortest; Psalm 119 is the longest, but Psalm 23 is undoubtedly the best-loved and most-quoted Psalm by both Jews and Christians. .Henry Ward Beecher said: “Psalm 23 has flown like a bird up and down the earth, singing the sweetest song ever heard. It has charmed more grief to rest than all the philosophies of the world. It will go on singing to your children, and to their children, till the end of time. And when its work is done, it will fly back to the bosom of God, fold its wings, and sing on forever in the happy chorus of those it had helped to bring there.”

Psalm 23 presents a serene and uncomplicated picture of faith, for there is no wrestling with guilt as in Psalm 51, no loneliness as in Psalm 84, and no hint that faith must win out over the kind of despair described in Psalm 42. The psalmist very likely wrote Psalm 23 on days that were free of the kind of hardships that often come in life. The weather report on such days: “Sunny and clear.” It is not difficult to enjoy such days.

Del E. Parkerson is former pastor at First Baptist Sanford.