CAMERON — Ms. Pat Ann McLean, 60, of Cameron, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Ms. McLean was born on June 11, 1963 at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford,. Pat attended Lee County Schools and worked for many years in manufacturing. She had a deep love and passion for baking. Pat was a hard-working woman and acquired many skills. She was a mother figure to so many and her home was always open to anyone in need.
She will always be remembered for being a loving, caring and dedicated mother, sister and grandmother. She’ll always be the “Big Moma” of the McLean family and will be forever missed.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Emma McLean; father, Charlie Marsh and grandchildren, Monte and Mariyah McLean.
She leaves to mourn and cherish her memories her children, Timothy and Quintin McLean and Asia Minter; her siblings, Cathy Hooper, Henry Gillard and Darius Marsh; her grandchildren, the “McLean Gang”, Quintae, Timothy, Semaj, Jaheem, Taraji, Yanden, Timari, Quincy, Alejandra and Quin; many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly and her best friends, Darnisha Raines and Shelby McNeill.
A viewing was Friday at Knotts Funeral Home in Sanford. A funeral service is Saturday, July 29th at the Works For Christ Christian Center, 1395 Fire Tower Rd., Sanford. Burial follows at Lee Memory Gardens, 2600 Hawkins Ave., Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
