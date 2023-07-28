CAMERON — Ms. Pat Ann McLean, 60, of Cameron, entered eternal rest on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville.

Ms. McLean was born on June 11, 1963 at Central Carolina Hospital in Sanford,. Pat attended Lee County Schools and worked for many years in manufacturing. She had a deep love and passion for baking. Pat was a hard-working woman and acquired many skills. She was a mother figure to so many and her home was always open to anyone in need.